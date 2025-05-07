Insights Into Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, indicating an increase of 27.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $288.95 million, representing an increase of 4.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Prestige Consumer Healthcare metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- International' will reach $47.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- North American' to reach $241.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American' will reach $136.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $125.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International' at $28.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.42 million.



Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare have experienced a change of +1.5% in the past month compared to the +10.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PBH is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

