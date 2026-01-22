Insights Into PPG Industries (PPG) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect PPG Industries (PPG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.74 billion, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific PPG Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Performance Coatings' to come in at $1.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Industrial Coatings' to reach $1.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Income- Performance Coatings' will reach $235.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $259.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income- Industrial Coatings' will reach $209.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $185.00 million.

Shares of PPG Industries have demonstrated returns of +8.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), PPG is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

