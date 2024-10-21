Insights Into Polaris Inc (PII) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Polaris Inc (PII) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, reflecting a decline of 67.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.77 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 21.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Polaris Inc metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Marine' stands at $129.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- On-Road' at $231.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Off-Road' should arrive at $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -22.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit- Marine' will reach $24.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Off-Road' will reach $305.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $425.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit- On-Road' to come in at $47.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Polaris Inc shares have witnessed a change of -2.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PII is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

