Insights Into Pinterest (PINS) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pinterest (PINS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.05 billion, increasing 16.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 3.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Pinterest metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' at $184.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' should come in at $64.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +54.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- U.S. and Canada' should arrive at $798.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Monthly Active Users - Global' will likely reach 592 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 537 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Monthly Active Users - International' will reach 341 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 300 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Active Users - U.S. and Canada' of 103 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 99 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Monthly Active Users - Europe' to reach 149 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 139 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'ARPU - U.S. and Canada' reaching $7.77 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.31 .

Shares of Pinterest have experienced a change of +3% in the past month compared to the +3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PINS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.