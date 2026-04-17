Insights Into Philip Morris (PM) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Philip Morris (PM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.82 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Philip Morris metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Geography- Americas' should arrive at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Geography- Europe' will reach $4.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Geography- EA, AU & PMI DF' reaching $1.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Geography- SSEA, CIS & MEA' to come in at $2.96 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Shipment Volume - Cigarettes and HTUs - Heated Tobacco Units' will reach 37.99 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 37.09 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- SSEA, CIS & MEA' of $1.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $924.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Americas' will likely reach $361.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $472.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income- Europe' at $1.81 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.48 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- EA, AU & PMI DF' will reach $865.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $914.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Philip Morris have demonstrated returns of -4.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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