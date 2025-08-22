Insights Into Phibro (PAHC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 26.8%. Revenues are expected to be $361.15 million, up 32.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Phibro metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Animal Health' will likely reach $274.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition' at $66.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines' stands at $35.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other' to reach $193.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +65.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional specialties' should come in at $46.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Performance Products' will reach $19.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada' of $72.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa' should arrive at $49.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +51.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Region- United States' will reach $213.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific' to come in at $23.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health' reaching $59.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $41.30 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Products' will reach $3.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.10 million.

Shares of Phibro have demonstrated returns of +7.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PAHC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

