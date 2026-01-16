Insights Into P&G (PG) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble (PG) will report quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $22.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific P&G metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Beauty' will reach $4.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Grooming' should come in at $1.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Corporate' to come in at $166.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Fabric & Home Care' will likely reach $7.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Baby, Feminine & Family Care' at $5.30 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Health Care' of $3.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Total P&G' will reach 0.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Baby, Feminine & Family Care' to reach -1.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.0%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Fabric & Home Care' reaching 0.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.0%.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic Sales Growth (YoY change) - Health Care' stands at 1.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Earnings before income taxes- Beauty' should arrive at $1.07 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $996.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Earnings before income taxes- Grooming' will reach $577.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $568.00 million in the same quarter last year.

