Insights Into PepsiCo (PEP) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from PepsiCo (PEP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share, indicating a decline of 6.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $17.76 billion, representing a decrease of 2.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some PepsiCo metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region' will reach $1.06 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Frito-Lay North America' should arrive at $5.56 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Quaker Foods North America' at $639.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Africa, Middle East and South Asia' reaching $1.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- PepsiCo Beverages North America' should come in at $5.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Europe' will reach $1.88 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Latin America' will reach $1.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region' stands at $237.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $233 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Frito-Lay North America' of $1.48 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Latin America' to reach $432.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $490 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Africa, Middle East and South Asia' to come in at $154.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $152 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Europe' will likely reach $214.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $220 million.



Shares of PepsiCo have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the -6.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PEP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

