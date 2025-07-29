Insights Into Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 15.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $404.62 million, increasing 1.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Pebblebrook Hotel metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $105.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other operating' should come in at $43.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Room' of $255.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Guest Rooms' stands at 11,925 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12,000 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $54.84 million.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel have demonstrated returns of +5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PEB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

