Insights into Peabody Energy's Upcoming Earnings

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Peabody Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63.

Anticipation surrounds Peabody Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.81 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.57% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Peabody Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.31 1.40 0.99 EPS Actual 1.42 0.29 1.33 0.82 Price Change % -3.0% 2.0% -3.0% 5.0%

Analysts' Perspectives on Peabody Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Peabody Energy.

The consensus rating for Peabody Energy is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $30.67 implies a potential 23.02% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CONSOL Energy, Alliance Res Partners and Arch Resources, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CONSOL Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $123.5, suggesting a potential 395.39% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Alliance Res Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, indicating a potential 8.3% upside. Arch Resources received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $188.0, implying a potential 654.11% upside. Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for CONSOL Energy, Alliance Res Partners and Arch Resources are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Peabody Energy Buy -17.88% $238.10M 5.59% CONSOL Energy Buy -25.54% $366.50M 4.11% Alliance Res Partners Buy -7.55% $137.98M 5.16% Arch Resources Buy -19.61% $41.63M 1.02%

Key Takeaway:

Peabody Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Peabody Energy is at the top compared to its peers.

Delving into Peabody Energy's Background

Peabody Energy Corp is a producer of metallurgical and thermal coal. It also markets and brokers coal, both as principal and agent, and trades coal and freight-related contracts. The company operates in the following segment: Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S. Thermal and Corporate and Other. Powder River Basin segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company. A substantial part of its overall revenue is generated from its customers in the United States, and rest from Japan, China, Australia, Taiwan and other regions.

Peabody Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Peabody Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -17.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Peabody Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Peabody Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Peabody Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Peabody Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

