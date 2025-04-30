Insights into PBF Energy's Upcoming Earnings

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PBF Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.66.

PBF Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.04% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PBF Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -2.78 -1.41 -0.15 0.66 EPS Actual -2.82 -1.50 -0.54 0.85 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% -8.0% -1.0%

PBF Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of PBF Energy were trading at $17.22 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 67.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on PBF Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PBF Energy.

The consensus rating for PBF Energy is Neutral, based on 10 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $23.4, there's a potential 35.89% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CVR Energy, World Kinect and Delek US Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CVR Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential 2.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for World Kinect, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, suggesting a potential 62.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Delek US Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $16.2, suggesting a potential 5.92% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for CVR Energy, World Kinect and Delek US Hldgs, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PBF Energy Neutral -19.56% $-308.50M -5.06% CVR Energy Neutral -11.58% $56M 4.21% World Kinect Neutral -13.69% $230.40M -1.09% Delek US Hldgs Neutral -39.79% $-140.80M -81.46%

Key Takeaway:

PBF Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. In terms of Return on Equity, PBF Energy is at the bottom compared to its peers. Overall, PBF Energy lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. The company owns refineries in Delaware, Ohio, New Jersey, California, and Louisiana. The Company operates in two reportable business segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company's oil refineries are all engaged in the refining of crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products and are aggregated into the Refining segment. PBFX operates logistics assets such as crude oil and refined products terminals, pipelines and storage facilities. The Logistics segment consists solely of PBFX's operations.

PBF Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PBF Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -19.56%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: PBF Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PBF Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PBF Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PBF Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for PBF Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for PBF

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Underperform Underperform

