Insights Into Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin (PH) will report quarterly earnings of $7.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.1 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Parker-Hannifin metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Aerospace Systems' should arrive at $1.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International' at $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America' to reach $2.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Aerospace Systems - Change in Percentage - As Reported' stands at 7.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales - Total Parker - Organic impact - YoY change' reaching 0.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.0%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales - Aerospace Systems - Organic impact - YoY change' will reach 7.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America' will reach $522.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $505.52 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Aerospace Systems' will likely reach $465.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $332.04 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International' will reach $347.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $311.56 million.

Over the past month, Parker-Hannifin shares have recorded returns of -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

