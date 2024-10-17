Insights Into Packaging Corp. (PKG) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Packaging Corp. (PKG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share, reflecting an increase of 20.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.1 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.2%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Packaging Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Sales- Packaging' reaching $1.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Sales- Corporate' of $19.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Sales- Paper' will likely reach $158.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Operating income- Packaging- Non-GAAP' will reach $308.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $256.70 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Operating income- Paper- Non-GAAP' should come in at $29.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.20 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Packaging Corp. here>>>



Packaging Corp. shares have witnessed a change of +4.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PKG is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

