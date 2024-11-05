Insights into Pacira BioSciences's Upcoming Earnings

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pacira BioSciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70.

Anticipation surrounds Pacira BioSciences's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 5.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pacira BioSciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.62 0.88 0.79 EPS Actual 0.89 0.62 0.89 0.72 Price Change % 6.0% 12.0% -3.0% 6.0%

Tracking Pacira BioSciences's Stock Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences were trading at $16.45 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Pacira BioSciences

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Pacira BioSciences.

Analysts have given Pacira BioSciences a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $18.0, indicating a potential 9.42% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Liquidia and Phibro Animal Health, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, indicating a potential 45.9% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Liquidia, with an average 1-year price target of $26.08, implying a potential 58.54% upside. Phibro Animal Health received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $18.5, implying a potential 12.46% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Liquidia and Phibro Animal Health, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pacira BioSciences Buy 5.05% $133.76M 2.13% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Buy 4.09% $8.08M -12.89% Liquidia Buy -23.55% $2.17M -37.51% Phibro Animal Health Neutral 7.10% $87.15M 0.29%

Key Takeaway:

Pacira BioSciences ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company has three commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve.

Financial Insights: Pacira BioSciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pacira BioSciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.05% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pacira BioSciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacira BioSciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacira BioSciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

To track all earnings releases for Pacira BioSciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

