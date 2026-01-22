Insights Into Paccar (PCAR) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Paccar (PCAR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, indicating a decline of 25.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.12 billion, representing a decline of 16.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Paccar metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales and Revenues- Financial Services' will reach $570.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Parts' should arrive at $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales and Revenues- Truck' stands at $4.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of -23.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Truck deliveries - Total' to reach 32,526 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 43,900 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Truck deliveries - Other' should come in at 5,549 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,300 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Truck deliveries - Europe' will likely reach 11,441 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12,300 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada' of 15,536 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22,300 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Pretax Profit- Financial Services' will reach $129.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $104.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Pretax Profit- Parts' will reach $391.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $428.20 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Pretax Profit- Truck' at $146.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $502.90 million.

Shares of Paccar have experienced a change of +10.5% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PCAR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.