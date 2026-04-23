Insights Into Paccar (PCAR) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Paccar (PCAR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 22.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.35 billion, declining 8.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Paccar metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales and Revenues- Financial Services' of $559.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Parts' should arrive at $1.74 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales and Revenues- Truck' will reach $4.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of -15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Truck deliveries - Total' will likely reach 33,142 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40,100 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Truck deliveries - Other' to reach 6,232 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7,500 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Truck deliveries - Europe' at 10,285 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,400 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada' will reach 16,626 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22,200 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Pretax Profit- Financial Services' stands at $118.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $121.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Pretax Profit- Parts' to come in at $418.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $426.50 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pretax Profit- Truck' reaching $166.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $364.90 million.

Shares of Paccar have experienced a change of +7.7% in the past month compared to the +9.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PCAR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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