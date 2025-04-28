Insights Into Oshkosh (OSK) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oshkosh (OSK) will report quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 30.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.41 billion, exhibiting a decline of 5.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Oshkosh metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Vocational- Total' should arrive at $873.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Access- Total' to come in at $992.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Defense' stands at $519.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers' of $298.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms' will reach $470.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Access- Other' will reach $223.74 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Vocational- Fire apparatus' to reach $371.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Vocational' should come in at $114.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80.10 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income (loss)- Access' will likely reach $113.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $208.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income (loss)- Defense' will reach $14.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.30 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Oshkosh have experienced a change of -5.9% in the past month compared to the -4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), OSK is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

