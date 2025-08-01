Insights Into Organon (OGN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Organon (OGN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 16.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.55 billion, declining 3.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Organon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT' should arrive at $258.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Women's Health- Follistim AQ' will reach $69.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Established Brands Total' at $905.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Biosimilars Total' will reach $153.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT' stands at $183.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- U.S.' should come in at $437.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- NuvaRing' of $7.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -30% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Follistim AQ' will likely reach $28.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Established Brands- U.S.- Respiratory- Other' to come in at $8.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Other International' will reach $21.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -37.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other' to reach $72.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Diprospan' reaching $37.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Organon have returned -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. Currently, OGN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Organon & Co. (OGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.