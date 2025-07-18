Insights Into O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10%. Revenues are expected to be $4.53 billion, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific O'Reilly Automotive metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales to Do-It-Yourself Customers' should come in at $2.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Other sales and sales adjustments' will reach $108.53 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales to professional service provider customers' should arrive at $2.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Square footage - Total' reaching 50 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48 millions of square feet.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Total' will likely reach 6,466 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,244 .

Analysts expect 'Ending domestic store count' to come in at 6,341 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6,152 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores opened' will reach 48 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Domestic New stores opened' at 40 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mexico Stores at End of the Period' of 100 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 69 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales per weighted-average square foot' to reach $91.58 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $87.88 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Stores at Beginning of the period' stands at 6,416 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,217 .

Over the past month, shares of O'Reilly Automotive have returned +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, ORLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.