Insights Into ONE Gas (OGS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect ONE Gas (OGS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6%. Revenues are expected to be $675.21 million, up 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ONE Gas metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Transportation revenues' will likely reach $47.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Natural gas sales' at $580.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Volumes - Natural gas sales - Transportation' stands at $58722.75 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $57300.00 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volumes - Natural gas sales - Total sales volumes delivered' should arrive at $45791.98 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45100.00 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Volumes - Natural gas sales - Total volumes delivered' will reach $104514.70 millions of cubic feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $102400.00 millions of cubic feet.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Volumes - Natural gas sales - Residential' will reach $35944.91 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33700.00 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Volumes - Natural gas sales - Other' reaching $656.43 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $600.00 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Volumes - Natural gas sales - Commercial and industrial' to come in at $11281.46 millions of cubic feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10800.00 millions of cubic feet.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average number of customers - Total customers' should come in at 2,292 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,277 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, ONE Gas shares have recorded returns of +9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OGS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

