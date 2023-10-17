Insights on ESG Data with Niels Fibaek-Jensen, CEO of Matter

Data-Driven Insights for Asset Owners The Source is a twice-monthly email newsletter that delivers insights on the topics that matter most to asset owners. Sign-up to stay in the know with the latest analysis, news, and views from Nasdaq Asset Owner Solutions. Learn More

We recently sat down for an interview with Niels Fibæk-Jensen, CEO and co-founder at Matter, to hear his insights and perspective on the state of ESG data in institutional investing today.

Matter is a Copenhagen-based technology company that provides sustainability data, analytics and reporting solutions for asset managers, asset owners, banks, and investment platforms.

Matter recently expanded its partnership with Nasdaq to integrate Matter's sustainability insights directly into the Nasdaq eVestment platform to help asset owners and asset managers globally build a comprehensive picture of the sustainability of institutional investment strategies.

ESG policy for asset owners is often guided by frameworks, is there one that you believe has had a particularly strong impact on the industry?

There’s no way around the effect and influence that the European Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation (SFDR) as well as the EU Taxonomy for sustainable activities have had on asset managers in both their reporting obligations and their investment choices. That, from my perspective, has been the most influential one thus far.

However, from a personal perspective, the UN Sustainable Development Goals are quite dear to me having worked on them during my time at the Permanent Mission of Denmark to the United Nations. I believe that they are very important for investors because they are the closest we have to a universally accepted framework for global sustainable development, and we are increasingly seeing them being used by investors as their own framework for sustainable investing.

How can the proliferation of ESG data mitigate allocators’ reliance on third-party ESG ratings services?

Niels Fibæk-Jensen, CEO & Co-founder, Matter

What we see from our advanced clients is that they are trying to move away from relying on someone else’s perspective on sustainability. They’re trying to have more control and insight into exactly how those decisions are being made, and which standards or frameworks are underpinning those outside perspectives.

Now asset managers are taking in a lot more granular data than they were a few years ago and building in-house perspectives on companies according to what they perceive as financial risks, what they perceive as opportunities, and what the values or interests of their clients and constituency groups look like – and of course also the positive and negative impacts that companies have on the world around them.

In sum, more data means better transparency on ESG for allocators and more data and insights on the topics that matter to them, rather than what a ratings services deems important.

How does quantitative ESG data add nuance to qualitative information like surveys?

I think you need both. We need to have managers’ own perspectives here, to understand what approach they’re taking because there is a lot more than what we see in the holdings alone. We need to see that it is then in sync with the rest of their decision-making processes.

We also need to make sure to back that up with analysis of what is actually in portfolios, what are the choices being made in practice, and how do we see those choices reflected in specific data points. From there, allocators can cross-reference with qualitative survey data to reach informed decisions about the sustainability of the managers they select. Whether that’s around the carbon footprint, or whether it’s exposure to controversial activities, more alignment with Paris Agreement for example, we need to have both sides of that coin to be able to provide allocators with a full perspective.

