Insights Into Omnicom (OMC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Omnicom (OMC) will report quarterly earnings of $2.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.5 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Omnicom metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Commerce & Branding' to come in at $176.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Execution & Support' at $215.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Healthcare' will reach $293.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Public Relations' should come in at $454.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' reaching $543.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Geography- Middle East and Africa' will likely reach $102.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Geography- North America' should arrive at $2.38 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Geography- Latin America' to reach $135.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 2.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Organic Revenue Growth - Experiential' will reach -2.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic Revenue Growth - Precision Marketing' stands at 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Organic Revenue Growth - Advertising & Media' of 6.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7.1%.

Over the past month, Omnicom shares have recorded returns of -13.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OMC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

