Insights Into Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) will report quarterly earnings of $1.38 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $783.17 million, exhibiting an increase of 17.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ollie's Bargain Outlet metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores open at the beginning of period' stands at 645 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 546 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - End of period' of 645 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 559 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of new stores' at 0 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13 .

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have demonstrated returns of -3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OLLI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

