Insights into Oceaneering International's Upcoming Earnings

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Oceaneering International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Anticipation surrounds Oceaneering International's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 13.75% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Oceaneering International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.30 -0.24 0.24 0.32 EPS Actual 0.28 0.14 0.19 0.38 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% 7.000000000000001% -2.0% -8.0%

Performance of Oceaneering International Shares

Shares of Oceaneering International were trading at $24.18 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Oceaneering International

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Oceaneering International.

With 2 analyst ratings, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $29.0, indicating a potential 19.93% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of USA Compression Partners, Kodiak Gas Services and Atlas Energy Solutions, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

USA Compression Partners is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, indicating a potential 3.39% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kodiak Gas Services, with an average 1-year price target of $34.25, suggesting a potential 41.65% upside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Atlas Energy Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential 6.16% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for USA Compression Partners, Kodiak Gas Services and Atlas Energy Solutions are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Oceaneering International Buy 11.86% $120.21M 5.49% USA Compression Partners Neutral 13.72% $91.84M 21.53% Kodiak Gas Services Buy 52.31% $112.92M 0.55% Atlas Energy Solutions Outperform 77.71% $60.35M 1.39%

Key Takeaway:

Oceaneering International ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Oceaneering International is at the bottom.

Delving into Oceaneering International's Background

Oceaneering International Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries. Most of Oceaneering's products are produced for the offshore oil and gas market. It had a 2020 segment realignment to promote synergies and cost efficiency. The five segments are subsea robotics; manufactured products; offshore projects group; integrity management and digital solutions; and aerospace and defense technologies. Within the segments are two businesses - services and products provided primarily to the oil and gas industry. The firm is also involved in the offshore renewables and mobility solutions industries.

Oceaneering International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Oceaneering International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.86% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Oceaneering International's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Oceaneering International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Oceaneering International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Oceaneering International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

