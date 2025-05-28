Insights Into NVIDIA's Performance Versus Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Sector

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 46.09 41.66 25.75 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 109.10 15.88 20.83 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 23.77 6.74 9.79 8.19% $608.71 $493.4 41.61% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 83.62 3.21 6.74 1.23% $1.59 $3.74 35.9% Texas Instruments Inc 34.70 10.15 10.49 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% Qualcomm Inc 15.17 5.89 3.95 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% ARM Holdings PLC 178.61 20.70 35.54 3.17% $0.22 $0.95 26.25% Micron Technology Inc 23.06 2.21 3.47 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Analog Devices Inc 58.94 3.07 11.01 1.63% $1.2 $1.61 22.28% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 18.29 10.05 13.96 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% STMicroelectronics NV 21.51 1.28 1.93 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.54 2.06 1.07 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.45 1.49 2.44 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 30.14 2.26 2.79 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 13.23 2.04 3.93 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 27.89 1.80 2.91 1.11% $0.22 $0.39 -8.87% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 2121.67 17.48 34.28 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Qorvo Inc 132.67 2.11 1.97 0.93% $0.11 $0.37 -7.6% Universal Display Corp 30.55 4.21 10.80 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 129.27 9.29 13.53 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 162.33 6.42 10.08 3.17% $35.89 $29.7 18.65%

Through a thorough examination of NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 46.09 , which is 0.28x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 41.66 relative to the industry average by 6.49x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.75 , which is 2.55x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 27.25% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 0.72x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 0.97x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 18.65%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, low EBITDA, low gross profit, and high revenue growth suggest that the company is performing well and has strong growth potential within the industry sector.

