Insights Into NVIDIA's Performance Versus Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Sector

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 38.62 34.92 21.58 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 92.63 13.48 17.69 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 98.62 2.78 6.26 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Qualcomm Inc 14.28 5.54 3.72 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% Texas Instruments Inc 30.51 8.92 9.22 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% ARM Holdings PLC 161.11 20.10 35.17 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 62.49 2.77 10.45 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 19.26 1.85 2.90 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 16.62 9.13 12.69 4.17% $0.18 $0.35 39.24% Microchip Technology Inc 82.88 4.21 5.39 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 19.11 1.14 1.72 0.32% $0.51 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 18.27 1.93 1 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.19 1.46 2.39 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 26.74 2 2.48 -5.78% $-0.37 $0.29 -22.39% First Solar Inc 10.77 1.66 3.20 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.31 1.58 2.64 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1589 13.09 25.68 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Universal Display Corp 29.22 4.03 10.33 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Qorvo Inc 121.22 1.94 1.80 0.93% $0.14 $0.39 -5.11% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 128.62 9.24 13.46 0.71% $0.02 $0.08 -14.68% Average 134.41 5.62 8.85 2.77% $3.86 $3.77 11.92%

By carefully studying NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 38.62 is 0.29x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 34.92 relative to the industry average by 6.21x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 21.58 , which is 2.44x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% , which is 27.65% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 6.69x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 7.62x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 11.92%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its industry peers, reflecting robust financial health and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Sell Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.