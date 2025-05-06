Insights Into NVIDIA's Performance Versus Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Sector

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 38.71 35.01 21.63 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 92.93 13.52 17.74 8.01% $8.54 $10.14 24.71% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 100.59 2.84 6.39 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% Qualcomm Inc 14.23 5.52 3.71 10.3% $3.67 $6.04 16.93% Texas Instruments Inc 30.76 8.99 9.30 7.08% $1.85 $2.31 11.14% ARM Holdings PLC 160.46 20.02 35.03 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 63.17 2.80 10.56 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 19.24 1.85 2.90 3.32% $3.95 $2.96 38.27% Microchip Technology Inc 83.82 4.26 5.45 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 19.47 1.16 1.75 0.32% $0.39 $0.84 -27.36% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 19.26 2.03 1.05 2.39% $27.16 $24.89 11.56% United Microelectronics Corp 12.75 1.53 2.50 2.06% $23.86 $15.45 5.91% ON Semiconductor Corp 26.67 2 2.47 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% First Solar Inc 10.80 1.67 3.21 2.59% $0.35 $0.34 6.35% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.35 1.59 2.64 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1623 13.37 26.23 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 119.23 10.15 14.24 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 29.78 4.10 10.52 3.93% $0.08 $0.13 0.62% Qorvo Inc 121.93 1.95 1.82 0.93% $0.14 $0.39 -5.11% Average 142.69 5.52 8.75 3.35% $4.12 $3.98 9.92%

Through a detailed examination of NVIDIA, we can deduce the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 38.71 , which is 0.27x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 35.01 relative to the industry average by 6.34x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 21.63 , which is 2.47x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 27.07% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion , which is 6.27x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $28.72 Billion , which indicates 7.22x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 77.94% exceeds the industry average of 9.92%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

NVIDIA is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA outperforms its peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth prospects within the industry sector.

