Insights Into NVIDIA's Performance Versus Peers In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Sector

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 51.77 48.74 28.79 31.13% $22.86 $26.16 93.61% Broadcom Inc 183.22 16.37 21.90 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 29.95 8.20 12.14 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 18.37 7.01 4.72 11.46% $3.21 $5.78 18.69% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 111.72 3.14 7.09 1.36% $1.55 $3.42 17.57% Texas Instruments Inc 34.61 9.71 10.58 7.05% $2.09 $2.47 -3.47% ARM Holdings PLC 204.49 25.52 44.64 1.83% $0.11 $0.81 4.71% Micron Technology Inc 26.27 2.18 3.54 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Analog Devices Inc 62.54 2.89 10.85 1.36% $1.12 $1.42 -10.06% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 19.12 10.63 15.48 6.35% $0.17 $0.34 30.59% Microchip Technology Inc 94.47 4.80 6.14 1.24% $0.34 $0.67 -48.37% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 20.60 2.36 1.24 3.16% $28.59 $26.43 3.85% ON Semiconductor Corp 13.79 2.40 3.06 4.75% $0.63 $0.8 -19.21% STMicroelectronics NV 14.17 1.21 1.66 1.95% $0.74 $1.23 2.15% First Solar Inc 13.66 2.24 4.43 4.22% $0.45 $0.45 10.81% United Microelectronics Corp 9.63 1.35 2.16 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.37 1.66 2.64 0.95% $0.18 $0.43 -15.9% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 139.82 11.94 16.71 1.03% $0.03 $0.09 -33.87% Qorvo Inc 275.04 2.13 1.95 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Universal Display Corp 28.60 4.26 10.54 4.29% $0.08 $0.13 14.57% Average 69.5 6.32 9.55 3.99% $35.62 $31.05 7.25%

When analyzing NVIDIA, the following trends become evident:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 51.77, which is 0.74x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 48.74 which exceeds the industry average by 7.71x.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 28.79, which is 3.01x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.13% is 27.14% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.86 Billion, which is 0.64x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $26.16 Billion, which indicates 0.84x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 93.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.25%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between NVIDIA and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity. The low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate room for improvement in operational efficiency. The high revenue growth rate signals strong performance in capturing market share.

