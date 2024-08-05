Insights Into nVent (NVT) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from nVent Electric (NVT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, indicating an increase of 7.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $891.63 million, representing an increase of 11% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some nVent metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Enclosures' reaching $439.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Electrical & Fastening Solutions' will likely reach $316.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Thermal Management' should come in at $138.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment income (loss)- Enclosures' will reach $97.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Segment income (loss)- Electrical & Fastening Solutions' to come in at $101.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $86.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment income (loss)- Thermal Management' at $29.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.60 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for nVent here>>>



Shares of nVent have experienced a change of -15.1% in the past month compared to the -2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NVT is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.