Insights Into Nutrien (NTR) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Nutrien (NTR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, reflecting a decline of 28.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.32 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Nutrien metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Retail Total' will reach $3.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Nitrogen' to come in at $972.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Potash' will reach $783.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Phosphate' stands at $435.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total' should arrive at 3,255.30 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,413 KTon.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen' reaching 2,473.23 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,507 KTon.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed' at 777.80 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 848 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total' will likely reach 614.19 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 689 $/Ton.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Solutions, nitrates and sulphates' will reach 220.56 $/Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 226 $/Ton.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Urea and ESN' of 410.89 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 432 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Nitrogen - Ammonia' to reach 417.19 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 403 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tonnes Sold - Phosphate' should come in at 569.00 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 620 KTon in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Nutrien have returned +11.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, NTR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.