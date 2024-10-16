Insights Into Nucor (NUE) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Nucor (NUE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, indicating a decline of 69.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.2 billion, representing a decrease of 17.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 21.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nucor metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales to external customers- Raw materials' reaching $477.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales to external customers- Steel products' of $2.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of -27.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales to external customers- Steel mills' at $4.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales to external customers- Sheet' will reach $2.18 billion. The estimate points to a change of -20.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products' will likely reach 996.48 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,141 KTon in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' should come in at 951.42 $/Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,114 $/Ton.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills' will reach 4,543.37 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,578 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Joist' stands at 98.56 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 127 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products' should arrive at 246.84 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 307 KTon.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Piling' will reach 125.21 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 117 KTon.

Analysts expect 'Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products' to come in at 198.00 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 223 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet' to reach 2,321.85 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,305 KTon.



Over the past month, shares of Nucor have returned +6.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, NUE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

