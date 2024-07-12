Insights Into Northern Trust (NTRS) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, indicating a decline of 2.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.85 billion, representing an increase of 5.1% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Northern Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' will reach $658.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Total' of $515.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Securities Lending' should come in at $23.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Other' reaching $39.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Custody and Fund Administration' at $452.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Wealth Management Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Global Family Office' to reach $97.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Asset Servicing Trust, Investment and Other Servicing Fees- Investment Management' stands at $144.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance-Total earning assets' will likely reach $132.95 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $134.12 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 8.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.4% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming Assets (Nonaccrual Assets)' should arrive at $95.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $47.40 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Nonaccrual Loans and Leases' will reach $95.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $47.10 million.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to come in at 13.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.3%.



Over the past month, shares of Northern Trust have returned +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Currently, NTRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

