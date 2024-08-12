Insights Into Nice (NICE) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nice (NICE) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 21.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $662.88 million, increasing 14.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nice metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Business Model- Cloud' of $484.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Business Model- Services' should come in at $151.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Business Model- Product' at $27.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -32.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Nice here>>>



Shares of Nice have demonstrated returns of -9.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NICE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.