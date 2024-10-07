Insights Into Neogen (NEOG) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Neogen (NEOG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, indicating a decline of 9.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $216.11 million, representing a decrease of 5.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Neogen metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Animal Safety' should arrive at $62.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Food Safety' will reach $153.81 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Food Safety- Culture Media & Other' at $78.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Veterinary Instruments & Disposables' will reach $13.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Animal Care & Other' to reach $7.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Food Safety- Natural Toxins, Allergens & Drug Residues' will likely reach $20.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Genomics Services' to come in at $6.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -64.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Food Safety- Genomics Services' stands at $17.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +198.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Food Safety- Rodent Control, Insect Control & Disinfectants' of $10.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food Safety- Bacterial & General Sanitation' should come in at $39.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Rodent Control, Insect Control & Disinfectants' will reach $21.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, Neogen shares have recorded returns of -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NEOG will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

