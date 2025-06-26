Insights Into MSC Industrial (MSM) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that MSC Industrial (MSM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 22.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $970.15 million, declining 0.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MSC Industrial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales Days' reaching 64. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 64.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Sales (ADS)' to come in at $15.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.30 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Days Sales Outstanding' will reach 40. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of MSC Industrial have demonstrated returns of -1.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MSM is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

