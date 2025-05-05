Insights Into Mosaic (MOS) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Mosaic (MOS) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 40% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.67 billion, declining 0.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Mosaic metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Phosphates' should arrive at $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes' to reach $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Potash' stands at $516.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination)' reaching $237.21. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $297 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' should come in at 1,591.66 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,644 KTon.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' will reach 2,154.66 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,163 KTon.

Analysts predict that the 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product' will reach 1,938.02 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,715 KTon.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock' at 79.75 $/Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 81 $/Ton.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur' will reach 156.99 $/Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 142 $/Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination)' of $503.72. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $517.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia' will likely reach 406.13 $/Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 404 $/Ton in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Phosphates - Average finished product selling price (destination)' to come in at $649.44. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $677 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Mosaic have returned +30.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, MOS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

