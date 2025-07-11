Insights Into Morgan Stanley (MS) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Morgan Stanley (MS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6%. Revenues are expected to be $15.92 billion, up 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Morgan Stanley metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Investment Management' will reach $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Institutional Securities' to reach $7.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Wealth Management- Net interest income' should come in at $1.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total non-interest revenues' will reach $13.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Book value per common share' will likely reach $60.90 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.80 .

The consensus estimate for 'Return on average common equity' stands at 13.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.0%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wealth Management - Total client assets' at $5962.28 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5690.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total assets under management' reaching $1640.63 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1518.00 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Liquidity and Overlay Services' should arrive at $549.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $483.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Assets under management - Fixed income' to come in at $190.88 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $176.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets under management - Equity' will reach $310.77 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $301.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' of 6.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.8% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Morgan Stanley have experienced a change of +8.5% in the past month compared to the +4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

