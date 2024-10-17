Insights Into Moody's (MCO) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Moody's (MCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.82 per share, reflecting an increase of 16.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.71 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Moody's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's Analytics' should arrive at $837.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total external customers- Moody's investor services' will reach $895.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Research and Insights' of $233.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Data and Information' stands at $218.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics- Decision Solutions' at $386.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Moody's investor services (MIS) - Intersegment revenue' will reach $49.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Corporate finance' will likely reach $448.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Structured finance' to reach $120.95 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Public, project and infrastructure finance' should come in at $144.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Moody's Analytics' will reach $844.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Moody's investor services' reaching $934.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Moody's investor services- Financial institutions' to come in at $179.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +42.6% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Moody's here>>>



Shares of Moody's have experienced a change of +1.1% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MCO is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Moody's Corporation (MCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.