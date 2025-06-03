Insights Into MongoDB (MDB) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that MongoDB (MDB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 27.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $526.72 million, increasing 16.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain MongoDB metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should come in at $16.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Subscription' to reach $510.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription - MongoDB Atlas-related' of $389.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription - Other subscription' should arrive at $120.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'MongoDB Atlas customers' will reach 52,188. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 47,700 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Customers' reaching 53,713. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49,200 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for MongoDB here>>>



Over the past month, MongoDB shares have recorded returns of +11.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MDB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.