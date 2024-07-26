Insights Into Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mondelez (MDLZ) will report quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.39 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Mondelez metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to come in at $2.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' will likely reach $2.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- AMEA' stands at $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' at $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- AMEA- Non-GAAP' to reach $231.95 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $210 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Europe- Non-GAAP' will reach $498.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $478 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- North America- Non-GAAP' will reach $547.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $604 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' should come in at $150.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $152 million.



