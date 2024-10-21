Insights Into Molina (MOH) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Molina (MOH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.96 per share, reflecting an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $9.96 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Molina metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Premium tax revenue' will likely reach $285.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +62% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Premium revenue' of $9.59 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Investment income' to reach $117.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other revenue' stands at $21.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'MCR - Total' to come in at 88.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 88.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'MCR - Medicare' should arrive at 88.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 92.4% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'MCR - Marketplace' at 82.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 78.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending Membership by Program - Total' reaching 5,637.95 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.21 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid' will reach 5,019.12 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.76 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicare' will reach 254.69 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 173 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ending Membership by Program - Marketplaces' should come in at 364.15 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 276 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'MCR - Medicaid' will reach 88.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 88.8%.



Over the past month, Molina shares have recorded returns of -17.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MOH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

