Insights Into Molina (MOH) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Molina (MOH) to post quarterly earnings of $5.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. Revenues are expected to be $11.12 billion, up 12% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Molina metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Premium tax revenue' should arrive at $327.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Premium revenue' will reach $10.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Investment income' will reach $102.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other revenue' stands at $22.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'MCR - Total' will likely reach 88.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'MCR - Medicare' to reach 83.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'MCR - Marketplace' of 76.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 73.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending Membership by Program - Total' reaching 5.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.73 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid' at 5.1 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.12 million.

Analysts expect 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicare' to come in at 267.02 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 258 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending Membership by Program - Marketplaces' will reach 583.43 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 346 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'MCR - Medicaid' should come in at 90.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89.7%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Molina here>>>



Shares of Molina have experienced a change of +4% in the past month compared to the -5.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MOH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.