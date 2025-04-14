Insights Into Microsoft's Performance Versus Peers In Software Sector

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.30 9.54 11.09 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 31.07 22.18 6.78 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 114.86 16.93 14.91 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 95.11 17.48 13.92 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 43.24 50.31 12.67 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 23.93 6.99 3.92 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 388.40 11.87 12.99 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 27.18 2.82 5.43 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 40.13 23.31 7.31 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 26.69 9.49 7.63 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.88 2.28 4.05 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 45.43 5.75 3.18 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 17.63 14.77 1.15 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 58.92 85.13 1.76 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 72.42 20.72 7.36 7.58% $0.65 $1.36 13.07%

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 31.3 is 0.43x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 9.54 , which is 0.46x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.09 , which is 1.51x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% , which is 0.59% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion , which is 56.6x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 35.17x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 12.27% compared to the industry average of 13.07%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit indicate strong financial performance, while the low revenue growth suggests a slower pace compared to industry peers.

