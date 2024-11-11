Insights Into Microsoft's Performance Versus Peers In Software Sector

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in comparison to its major competitors within the Software industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 34.89 10.92 12.42 8.87% $38.23 $45.49 16.04% Oracle Corp 48.78 48.49 9.95 30.01% $5.44 $9.4 6.86% ServiceNow Inc 157.02 22.39 20.01 4.81% $0.67 $2.21 22.25% Palo Alto Networks Inc 53.76 24.78 17.26 7.42% $0.39 $1.62 12.09% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 478.30 28.36 23.31 1.75% $0.12 $0.73 31.74% Fortinet Inc 46.25 77.53 12.43 90.26% $0.5 $1.16 5.15% Gen Digital Inc 29.82 8.67 4.83 7.92% $0.51 $0.78 3.07% Monday.Com Ltd 395.50 17.77 19.34 1.62% $0.0 $0.21 34.4% CommVault Systems Inc 43.55 27.01 8.62 5.56% $0.02 $0.19 16.06% Dolby Laboratories Inc 34.47 2.95 5.82 1.58% $0.06 $0.25 -3.2% Qualys Inc 33.99 12.53 9.75 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% Progress Software Corp 36.34 6.81 4.19 6.88% $0.06 $0.15 2.11% Teradata Corp 35.16 22.88 1.65 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% SolarWinds Corp 61.73 1.70 2.97 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Average 111.9 23.22 10.78 15.48% $0.61 $1.33 11.14%

After thoroughly examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 34.89 is lower than the industry average by 0.31x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.92, which is well below the industry average by 0.47x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 12.42, which is 1.15x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.87% is 6.61% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.23 Billion, which is 62.67x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $45.49 Billion, which indicates 34.2x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 16.04%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.14%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance with high profitability and revenue growth compared to industry peers.

