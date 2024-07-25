Insights Into Microsoft (MSFT) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Microsoft (MSFT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.90 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $64.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Microsoft metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Productivity and Business Processes' of $20.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Intelligent Cloud' stands at $28.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- More Personal Computing' will reach $15.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Server products and cloud services' at $26.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Devices' to come in at $1.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of -15.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Enterprise and partner services' to reach $1.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- LinkedIn' will reach $4.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Productivity and Business Processes - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y' will likely reach 10.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Intelligent Cloud - Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y' reaching 19.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Percentage Change in Revenue Y/Y' will reach 14.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Long-term unearned revenue' should arrive at $3.81 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Short-term unearned revenue' should come in at $54.02 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50.90 billion.



Microsoft shares have witnessed a change of -5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MSFT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

