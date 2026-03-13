Insights Into Micron (MU) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Micron (MU) to post quarterly earnings of $8.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 457.1%. Revenues are expected to be $19.15 billion, up 137.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 7.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Micron metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Technology- DRAM' should arrive at $15.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +145.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Technology- Other (primarily NOR)' will reach $83.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Technology- NAND' of $3.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of +102.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Micron have returned -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. Currently, MU carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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