Insights Into MetLife (MET) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect MetLife (MET) to post quarterly earnings of $2.33 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.7%. Revenues are expected to be $18.84 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific MetLife metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Premiums' stands at $11.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other Revenues' at $653.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Universal life and investment-type product policy fees' should arrive at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Net investment income' will reach $5.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Latin America' will reach $2.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Corporate & other- Net investment income' reaching $83.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Adjusted Revenue- EMEA' to reach $773.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Adjusted Revenue- Asia' will likely reach $3.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Net investment income' to come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- EMEA- Net investment income' should come in at $62.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Latin America- Net investment income' will reach $442.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Revenue- Asia- Other Revenues' of $20.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.8% year over year.

Shares of MetLife have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MET is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

