Insights Into Meta Platforms's Performance Versus Peers In Interactive Media & Services Sector

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.04 8.70 9.79 9.05% $22.52 $34.74 16.07% Alphabet Inc 18.59 5.85 5.68 10.3% $46.31 $53.87 12.04% Baidu Inc 9.76 0.84 1.69 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 11.77 4.62 5.97 0.19% $-0.03 $0.66 15.54% Reddit Inc 21.64 8.99 13.28 1.2% $0.01 $0.36 61.49% Kanzhun Ltd 37.79 3.90 8.13 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 22.59 6.20 1380.67 -3.51% $-0.03 $0.0 6.58% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 82.50 1.98 2.88 1.6% $0.07 $0.26 -1.42% CarGurus Inc 86.57 7.87 3.73 8.27% $0.05 $0.2 4.34% Yelp Inc 18.90 3.38 1.86 3.31% $0.05 $0.32 7.75% Weibo Corp 7.30 0.60 1.28 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 38.31 2.74 1.18 -1.39% $0.01 $0.37 0.76% Ziff Davis Inc 18.77 0.76 1.02 1.37% $0.09 $0.28 4.5% Yalla Group Ltd 10.57 1.75 4.22 4.72% $0.03 $0.06 12.24% Vtex 88.19 4.71 5.18 0.34% $0.0 $0.04 2.9% Taboola.com Ltd 85 1.08 0.65 -0.85% $0.01 $0.12 3.26% Average 37.22 3.68 95.83 2.04% $3.62 $4.97 9.44%

After examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 25.04 significantly below the industry average by 0.67x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.7 , which is 2.36x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 9.79 , which is 0.1x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.05% is 7.01% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $22.52 Billion , which is 6.22x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $34.74 Billion is 6.99x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 16.07% exceeds the industry average of 9.44%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Meta Platforms in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the low PE ratio suggests potential undervaluation compared to peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. The high PB ratio indicates a premium placed on the company's assets. A low PS ratio implies favorable sales valuation. The high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong profitability and growth potential relative to industry competitors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.