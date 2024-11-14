Insights Into Medtronic (MDT) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Medtronic (MDT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.26 billion, increasing 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Medtronic metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies' of $733.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular' should come in at $637.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies' to come in at $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation' at $452.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue' will reach $4.33 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Medical Surgical' stands at $939.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies' reaching $302.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies' should arrive at $314.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- ROW- Medical Surgical- Surgical & Endoscopy' will reach $990.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular' will reach $343.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure' will likely reach $821.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Cardiovascular' to reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.



Shares of Medtronic have demonstrated returns of -2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MDT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

