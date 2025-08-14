Insights Into Medtronic (MDT) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic (MDT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $8.37 billion, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Medtronic metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies' at $728.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular' will likely reach $631.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies' will reach $1.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- World Wide Revenue- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation' should arrive at $490.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue' of $4.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Medical Surgical' should come in at $886.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- U.S. Revenue- Neuroscience- Neuromodulation' to reach $332.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Cranial & Spinal Technologies' to come in at $298.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- ROW- Neuroscience- Specialty Therapies' stands at $326.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- ROW- Medical Surgical- Surgical & Endoscopy' will reach $960.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular' will reach $1.71 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- ROW- Cardiovascular- Coronary & Peripheral Vascular' reaching $363.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Over the past month, Medtronic shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MDT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.